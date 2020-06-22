Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:31 pm

Imperial County COVID-19 update

Screen Shot 2020-06-22 at 12.54.04 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health Department is expected to give a coronavirus update Monday afternoon.

The county will discuss details about the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) team that has been deployed to Imperial County.

The CDC team will be helping local epidemiologist trace COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, there are 839 active cases.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to the ICPHD about the county's latest COVID-19 numbers.

Imperial County / Top Stories

Alexandra Rangel

Alexandra Rangel joined KSWT in March 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply