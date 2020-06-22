Imperial County COVID-19 update

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health Department is expected to give a coronavirus update Monday afternoon.

The county will discuss details about the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) team that has been deployed to Imperial County.

The CDC team will be helping local epidemiologist trace COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, there are 839 active cases.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to the ICPHD about the county's latest COVID-19 numbers.