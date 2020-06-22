Gunfire in Foothills neighborhood leads to an arrest

News

Suspect faces weapons and endangerment charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's deputies took one man into custody after receiving reports of gunfire in a Foothills neighborhood.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies got called to a home in the 11500 block of Ironwood Drive just before nine Saturday night. Deputies say they arrived to hear multiple gunshots coming from the house.

They called in back up from the Yuma Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol, then ordered everyone out of the house. All the occupants were cooperative, and came out without incident.

Deputies say the occupants told them the 44-year-old suspect fired off multiple rounds, and all the shots were fired in close proximity to surrounding homes. Fortunately, no one got hurt.

YCSO arrested the suspect and booked him on four counts of endangerment, four counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, and four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this incident. I urges anyone with information to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also go to the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.