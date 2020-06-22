Checkpoints installed in Mexicali to control the spread of COVID-19

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3)-Over the weekend, the government of Mexicali installed checkpoints to detect excessive alcoholic beverages along the borders of Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

Due to new sanitary measures, the Mexican government established new ways to prevent the spread. Fines are being applied to people who do not carry face masks, or to those who keep traveling with more than two people per vehicle.

Sanitary filters were installed on Friday afternoon and concluded on Monday in order to control non-essential crossings due to Father's Day.

Mayor Marina del Pilar Ávila says these checkpoints are intended to stop people from purchasing excessive alcoholic beverages. However, this is due to the shortage of beer at the border.

The sanitary filters continue to check the temperature of every resident and citizen entering Mexico.

Over the weekend, more than 700 cans of beer were confiscated, and over 20 people were sent back to the U.S. The fines cost up to $1,000.

During this pandemic, firefighters, municipal medical services, police, and the National Guard continue to participate to make sure no one is breaking the rules.

Since the pandemic started, more than 100 vehicles with alcoholic beverages have been fined, 150 drivers have been medically reviewed, 29 infractions, and 27 fines were applied for those who did not wear a face mask.

The Mexicali government did not rule out that the checkpoints continue on weekends.