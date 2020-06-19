Yuma City Council votes to mandate mask wearing within city limits

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council votes to mandate people within city limits to wear a mask. Mayor Douglas Nicholls will issue full proclamation with more details tonight.

Those who disobey the order will only face a civil penalty, not a criminal one.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mayor Doug Nicholls and council-members discussing any possible face covering mandate within city limits - all part of a Special City Council Meeting.

The Yuma City Council is debating on the support of a temporary Mayoral Proclamation of Emergency regarding face coverings, within the City of Yuma.

It has already sparked a debate on whether businesses should update and enforce written policies pertaining to mask wearing.

As far as enforcing the proclamation, Yuma Police Chief publicly saying there will not be a mask patrol if this proclamation is passed.

Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO also among those speaking during the meeting. He thinks a face covering mandate would help reduce the spread of the virus.

“So what I'm asking council for today is direction to either do one of three things. Absolutely nothing in response to the governor's executive order or a strong encouragement proclamation that would reinforce the use of masks and other social distancing measures to the community, or third mandate a use of masks, in the public arena,” Mayor Nicholls said.

903 emails were sent to the city, from residents.

62 percent - 560 - for the face masks

38 percent - 343 - against the face masks / optional face mask wearing

Chris Morris says, he doesn't believe that people should be mandated to wear masks.

Karen Watts says, that as a nurse she is seeing a lot more cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County.

Mike Shelton says, it's more important to do what's best for the entire public. He says if it is mandated it should be for a specific amount of time, and not until further notice.

City Council Members voiced their concerns, some for the masks being mandated, and others against.

An executive session may be called during the public meeting for the purpose of receiving legal advice for items on this agenda.

Stay with News 11, CBS13 On Your Side, and our news app for the latest on the major decision from the Mayor and Council.