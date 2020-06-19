President Trump to visit Yuma Tuesday, June 23

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump is returning to Yuma Tuesday, June 23.

President Trump will be in Yuma to survey a portion of the border wall, "marking the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system."

The White House says President Trump will receive an overall briefing of the wall on the southwest border. After the briefing, he will be meeting in a roundtable discussion with local and elected leaders on border security.

Trump will be joined by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf, acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection active Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Trump is scheduled to attend the event that same day at the Dream City Church in Phoenix.

The group “Students for Trump” will host the president for a live, in-person address to America’s youth.

Special guests at the event are expected to be:

Congressman Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Governor Mike Parson (R-MO)

Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA)

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ)

Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ)

