New coronavirus cases and deaths in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora report 228 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths.

As of Thursday evening, Sonora has a total of 5,739 cases with a death toll of 509.

So far, there has been 10,020 patients have been tested, 4,281 patients have tested negative, 580 patients have been discharged, 4,162 patients show mild symptoms, 481 patients remain hospitalized, 113 patients are in stable condition, 305 patients are in serious conditions, and 63 patients are on ventilators.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 80, Nogales 39, San Luis Rio Colorado 30, Caborca 23, Navojoa 11, Santa Ana 10, Arizpe 8, Altar 5, Cananea 5, Gral. Plutarco Elias Calles 4, Etchojoa 3, Huatabampo 2, Pitiquito 2, Alamos 2, Fronteras 1, Sahuaripa 1, Guaymas 1, Bacoachi 1.

The new deaths were reported in; Cajeme 9, Hermosillo 7, Navojoa 4, Benito Juarez 1, Caborca 1, Bacoachi 1.