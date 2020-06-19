7,280 cases, 1,569 deaths due to COVID-19 in Baja California

News

Health officials say Baja California is winning the battle to covid-19; it is not time to “relax” the sanitary measures

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The recoveries in Baja California keep rising.

As of Thursday evening, health officials say 4,383 people have tested negative, Baja California has 1,076 suspected cases, 7,280 confirmed cases, 1,569 deaths, and 1,593 people have recovered from the virus.

In Baja California there 632 active cases.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers of the cities in Baja California: