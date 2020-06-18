Sonora reports 270 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials report 270 new coronavirus cases along with 19 new deaths.

As of Wednesday evening, Sonora's cases have increased to 5,511 with a death toll of 486.

Cases may be rising throughout Sonora but San Luis Rio Colorado is no longer the city with the highest deaths. However, Hermosillo continues to lead Sonora with 1,816 cases.

The new cases have been reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 80, Cajeme 63, Nogales 23, Caborca 22, Navojoa 13, San Luis Rio Colorado 13, Agua Prieta 10, Guaymas 10, Magdalena 8, Empalme 5, Huatabampo 4, Fronteras 3, Bavispe 2, Pitiquito 2, Bacerac 1, Nacozari de Garcia 1, Naco 1, Cananea 1, Quiriego 1, Cumpas 1, Etchojoa 1, La Colorada 1, Imuris 1, Altar 1, Villa Hidalgo 1, Huachinera 1.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; San Luis Rio Colorado 5, Nogales 4, Hermosillo 3, Caborca 2, Cajeme 2, Guaymas 1, San Miguel de Horcacitas 1, Huatabampo 1.

Since March 16, there has been 9,720 patients have been tested, 4,209 patients have tested negative, 553 patients have been discharged, 3,973 patients show mild symptoms, 499 patients remain hospitalized, 118 patients are in stable condition, 317 patients are in serious conditions, and 62 patients are on ventilators.