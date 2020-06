News

(KYMA, KECY) - With nearly 500,000 confirmed cases in Brazil and a growing number of infections in other countries like Chile, Mexico and Peru, Latin America is emerging as the next coronavirus hotspot in the world.

Brazil is now second in the world with the highest case numbers, falling behind the United States. Earlier this week it passed the landmark of 1,000 deaths in a single day and on some days reported more new cases than the U.S.