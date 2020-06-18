Health officials in Mexicali shut down clinic for selling products claiming to treat COVID-19

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Rios Medical Unit in Mexicali was shut down by health officials after they said the clinic claimed to offer a cure for COVID-19.

Although the clinic was closed days ago, officials from the State Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) came to the site in response to several citizen complaints.

COFEPRIS found the clinic offered medical treatments they claimed treated coronavirus.

The Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, reported that the treatment offered by the clinic had a cost of $500 to $2,500, depending on the severity of the patient.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment in the world to cure the virus. Before clinics offer medications, they must submit it to verify the treatment is safe for humans, and above all, that it has a scientific basis before that it goes on sale to the public.

Before the clinic was shut down, the Ríos Medical Unit offered medication for cancer treatments, diabetes, among other health services.