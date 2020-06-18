Dreamer shocked by SCOTUS upholding of DACA

News

Dreamer says more comprehensive immigration reform is still needed.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- In Arizona, there are more than 50,000 DACA recipients.

California has more than 400,000.

Luis Acosta is one of those Dreamers. His DACA journey started in 2012.

He's now a political consultant and has advocated for Dreamers on the grassroots level since Kyrsten Sinema's election campaign.

Today’s news of the Supreme Court's upholding of DACA left him surprised and shocked.

Acosta expected congress to let the program sunset and slowly begin the removal proceedings for each DACA recipient until each expired.

Although the decision turned out better than expected, Acosta says more comprehensive immigration reform is still needed.

He believes it will take a new presidency and elected senators that are aligned with Dreamer issues to make it happen.

Acosta said, “[Joe] Biden’s power in this situation would only be to maybe alleviate some of the bureaucratic processes but it doesn’t provide a permanent solution which is what I think we all want and need at this point."

He added, "I think that’s the direction [Biden] and his administration would have to go in. The majority of these people are good people who just want to work and want to give back to their community and do it in a safe and respectful manner."

Acosta hopes as we move forward as a nation, DACA recipients will be given the opportunity to succeed as Americans.