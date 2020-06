News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico City Council selects Camilo Garcia to replace David Romero.

Garcia's term in only for six months but he is already making plans to run for the two-year term in November.

Garcia says he looks forward to serving the city of Calexico.

On June 8, David Romero's resignation from the city council came after he was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.