Bush Fire scorches more than 100,000 acres

Blaze becomes largest active wildfire in the U.S.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest between Phoenix and Payson has now blackened nearly 115,000 acres of land.

At this point, fire crews only have the "Bush Fire" five-percent contained. They're dealing with hot, dry, and windy conditions with no break from the weather in sight.

Residents in several small towns on the fire's periphery are preparing to evacuate. People who live in Apache Lake, Sunflower, Punkin Center, and Tonto Basin have already moved out. The Red Cross is providing food and shelter for evacuees.