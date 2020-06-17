Skip to Content
Employee at Yuma Dutch Bros tests positive for COVID-19

Dutch Bros Coffee

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Dutch Bros Coffee says an employee at its Yuma location has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dutch Bros says the employee took a COVID-19 test on June 10 and received a positive COVID-19 result on June 16. They have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The company says it immediately began closing procedures, and the facility will undergo a third-party deep cleaning before reopening.

Over the last few weeks they have taken the following steps over the last few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing
  • Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs
  • Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows
  • Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas
  • Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.

