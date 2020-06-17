Employee at Yuma Dutch Bros tests positive for COVID-19
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Dutch Bros Coffee says an employee at its Yuma location has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dutch Bros says the employee took a COVID-19 test on June 10 and received a positive COVID-19 result on June 16. They have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.
The company says it immediately began closing procedures, and the facility will undergo a third-party deep cleaning before reopening.
Over the last few weeks they have taken the following steps over the last few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing
- Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs
- Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows
- Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas
- Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.
