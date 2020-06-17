Employee at Yuma Dutch Bros tests positive for COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Dutch Bros Coffee says an employee at its Yuma location has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dutch Bros says the employee took a COVID-19 test on June 10 and received a positive COVID-19 result on June 16. They have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The company says it immediately began closing procedures, and the facility will undergo a third-party deep cleaning before reopening.

Over the last few weeks they have taken the following steps over the last few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing

Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs

Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows

Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas

Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.