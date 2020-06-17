Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Sonora

News

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Sonora report 179 new coronavirus cases along with 35 deaths.

Sonora now has 5,241 cases and 467 deaths. Hermosillo keeps leading Sonora with the highest cases but Cajeme now has the highest death toll.

The new cases were reported in the following cities; Hermosillo 61, Cajeme 49, San Luis Rio Colorado 35, Guaymas 13, Nogales 12, Nacozari de Garcia 3, San Migueld de Horcacitas 2, Caborca 1, Benito Juarez 1, Etchojoa 1, Agua Prieta 1.

The new deaths were reported in the following cities; Cajeme 11, San Luis Rio Colorado 10, Hermosillo 6, Nogales 4, Agua Prieta 1, San Ignacio Rio Muerto 1, Guaymas 1, Sahuaripa 1.

As of Tuesday evening, 9,329 patients have been tested, 4,088 patients have tested negative, 529 patients have been discharged, 3,782 patients show mild symptoms, 463 patients remain hospitalized, 103 patients are in stable condition, 229 patients are in serious conditions, and 61 patients are on ventilators.