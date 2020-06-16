Want to throw a party in Mexicali? Police will fine you a couple of hundred dollars if you’re caught

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Mexicali police are fining people anywhere from $100-$800 if they host parties during the pandemic.

Last week, several people were fined for hosting parties. Since the pandemic began, the city prohibited the community to carry out this type of social event to prevent the spread.

The Chief of Police in Mexicali, María Elena Andrade, says that among the sanctions, a party with a techno band was suspended in a house where more than 40 people were gathered without any type of protection.

Andrade says the curfew hours continue in Mexicali starting at 6 p.m.

The restrictions limit traffic to two passengers per vehicle, road checkpoints are placed as well as some roads are closed in order to decrease mobility in the city.

Since March, the municipal police have issued over 1,400 fines.

However, the municipal government analyzes the possibility of applying the dry law during the pandemic in order to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The law would be intended to decrease mobility and contagion by COVID-19 in Mexicali since it is one of the cities with the highest index of infected than the rest of Baja California.