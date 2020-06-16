Taco Monster temporarily closes

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Taco Monster located on S. 4th Avenue temporarily closes after recent allegations were made against its employees for COVID-19 testing.

As a precaution, the restaurant closes until further notice. Taco Monster will require all employees to get tested before they reopen.

In a Facebook post by Taco Monster on Tuesday, they issued the following statement:

Due to recent allegations against Taco Monster, regarding our employees with COVID-19 testing & alleged retaliation on said employees. We have decided to immediately close Taco Monster until further notice. The restaurant is currently being sanitized by a professional company specializing in restaurant sanitation. Following the sanitation of our restaurant, our employees will be on medical leave to take the Covid-19 test before being allowed to return to work. We will be working with the Yuma County Health Department following its guidance and regulations as well as those from local, state, and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations for the safety of our employees and customers.

We apologize for the inconvenience that this has brought upon to our community, but we want to ensure the safety of our staff, customers & general public before opening our doors to our fellow Yumans!