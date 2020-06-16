Somerton Cocopah fire chief raises red flag on off road gatherings

News

Chief Paul DeAnda says four wheel party shows "complacency" over the spread of coronavirus

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local fire chief has harsh words for some local off roaders after a drone captured video of a large gathering in south Yuma County.

Chief Paul DeAnda of the Somerton Cocopah Fire released a dramatic image Tuesday showing dozens of vehicles and scores of people gathered in the desert south of County 19th and Avenue C in spite of continued warnings about the need for social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A crowd of off roaders converged on an area near Avenue C and County 19th this weekend.

DeAnda says he and his department have spoken out against this sort of gathering many times before, yet many people continue to meet up at this same spot.

In a statement released Tuesday, DeAnda writes:

"The problem is not simply this mass gathering, on the weekends; it is that this is a reflection of the attitudes and complacency that is helping to support this spike and upswing in COVID-19 infections. For those with underlying health issues and in some cases, for some with excellent health, the results can impact families financially, physically and emotionally." Chief Paul DeAnda, Somerton Cocopah Fire Department

DeAnda says the recent and continued surge of coronavirus cases in Yuma County should be enough to keep people away from this sort of event. The chief says people aren't considering the consequences.

"For many of those who are young and healthy, being infected may just be an inconvenience. But, when those who are infected, spread COVID-19 to others especially family members with underlying health issues, the results can be deadly." Chief Paul DeAnda, Somerton Cocopah Fire Department

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department encourages everyone to wear a mask or face covering every time they leave their homes. They also urge people to practice social distancing, and proper hand washing.