Locals deliver cookies to show appreciation for YPD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma locals dropped off cookies for the Yuma Police Department (YPD) Tuesday morning to show appreciation for the officers.

Amid protest and violence across the country, YPD is grateful for a generous community like Yuma. The local organization, Colorado River Republican Women decided to express their gratitude through a sweet treat.

Apryl Brand organized the cookie delivery.

Officers lined up at the doors of the police station to greet the women.

Sharon White, a local citizen says it's important to express gratitude because these officers are risking their lives every day.

"We want to stand for law and order and honor our police department, our servants, and we appreciate them, and we want others to do something too to just tell them thank you," White said.

Lori Franklin, Public Information Officer with YPD says every day the officers do their duties without expecting any recognition, so it is always nice when they feel appreciated.

She says the community goes above and beyond to appreciate they do.

