DHS extends border restrictions with Mexico and Canada

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The Department of Homeland Security is extending border restrictions for 30 more days.

"Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global COVID-19 hotspots, the Department will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico," said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Border restrictions were expected to be lifted on June 21, but the date has now been pushed to July 21.

