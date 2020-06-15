COVID-19 has sickened more than 380 health workers in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Health personnel in public hospitals in Mexicali are exhausted due to lack of staff and the demand for care from patients infected with the coronavirus.

The union representative of the Health workers in Mexicali, Virginia Noriega, expressed her concern about the epidemiological of cases that occur in Baja California.

Mexicali is one of the cities that registers the highest number of cases without being able to flatten the contagion curve.

Since the pandemic started, over 380 health workers have been infected with the coronavirus in Mexicali.

Noriega says the excessive workload and understaffing have forced doctors and nurses to attend to more than 100 patients per shift.

For this reason, she reiterates to stay at home to stop the spread.

The Ministry of Health in Baja California reported that as of today, there are over 3,700 cases and over 600 deaths in Mexicali.

The Secretary of Health, Alonso Pérez Rico, says that although the rate of infections has slightly decreased, Mexicali continues to be the city with the most coronavirus cases.