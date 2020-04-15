SLRC: Coronavirus cases jump to 35

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-The number of the coronavirus cases keeps rising in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, bringing the total to 35.

On Wednesday, the Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen Iberri says there are now 97 cases in Sonora, adding:

"Experts tell us that the following weeks are key to containing this pandemic and there are only two ways: either we manage to stay home and stop the infections or this will take a critical path; This result depends on us continuing to take things seriously, we have to continue with the measures of social isolation and invite those who have not done so to join the movement to safeguard us all."

The total cases in Sonora are as followed, 35 in San Luis Río Colorado, 25 in Hermosillo, 9 in Huatabampo, 7 in Cajeme; Magdalena, Navojoa, Sáric and Caborca ​​with 4 cases each; Guaymas and Opodepe with 2 cases each, and Nogales with 1 single case.



In Sonora, there are 651 suspected cases, 97 confirmed, 554 were negative.

Visit KYMA.com for the latest updates.