Yuma teen makes protective gear using 3D printer

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - As coronavirus cases in Yuma County continue to rise, several residents in the community are dedicating their time to help those in the frontlines.

Christopher Offutt, 18, a student at Arizona Western College dedicates his time in making protective gear for the nurses and doctors at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

According to his Facebook post, Offutt is already done with the second batch and is ready to be delivered.

