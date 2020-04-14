Yuma County holds steady with 20 coronavirus cases

News

Progress with testing continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District says it has no new cases of coronavirus to report.

The county currently has 20 confirmed cases of the illness. The virus has claimed one life, an elderly woman with underlying health issues.

Meanwhile, health officials say they have now tested more than 500 people countywide for coronavirus.

Here are the latest statistics as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 20 Total patients tested 509 Total deaths 1 Female Patients 7 35% Male Patients 13 65% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 8 40% 40-59 6 30% 60+ 6 30%

