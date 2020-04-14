Skip to Content
Yuma County holds steady with 20 coronavirus cases

Progress with testing continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District says it has no new cases of coronavirus to report.

The county currently has 20 confirmed cases of the illness. The virus has claimed one life, an elderly woman with underlying health issues.

Meanwhile, health officials say they have now tested more than 500 people countywide for coronavirus.

Here are the latest statistics as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases20
Total patients tested509
Total deaths1
Female Patients735%
Male Patients1365%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39840%
40-59630%
60+630%

