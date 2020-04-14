Walmart launches special pickup hour

News

Opening hour reserved for those most at-risk for coronavirus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart is launching a special pick-up hour reserved for those most at-risk for contracting the coronavirus, including the elderly, first responders, and the disabled.

Stores will reserve the hour between 7 and 8 a.m. for these special pickups.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product.

“These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.” said Ward.

Pickup associates are following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order.

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart's web site displaying the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as "At Risk Only." It then allows those who are eligible to opt in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well