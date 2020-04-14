New survey shows deep concern for global economy

News

Study shows most Americans worried about losing their jobs

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - A new survey finds people across the country, and around the world, are deeply concerned about the future of the global economy.

The first Kekst CNC COVID-19 International tracking survey asked respondents in four countries - The United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweeden, and the United States - questions about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey found Americans are extremely worried about losing their jobs. 57% said they were "very concerned" about that possibility.

More than a third of those surveyed said they worried their companies would collapse under coronavirus-related financial problems.

The survey found Americans' confidence in their local governments has grown. However, it also showed 35% of those questioned have lost confidence in the federal government based on its response to the pandemic.

The survey was conducted by Kekst CNC, a global communications firm specializing in risk and challenge management.