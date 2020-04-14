NASCAR star Kyle Larson fired after using N-word during virtual race

News

(KYMA, KECY)-NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson is fired by his racing team on Tuesday after the driver uses a racist slur during a virtual racing event.

NBC News reports Chip Ganassi Racing, based in Concord, North Carolina, said in statement it thoroughly weighed all options before cutting ties with Larson for using the N-word during an esport event on Sunday.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," according to the team's statement.

"As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.“

Larson apologized on Monday for using the N-word.

NBC News says Larson was set to be one of NASCAR's most sought free agents after this season, but now it's possible that Sunday's incident will cost him millions of dollars.

Larson's sponsors — McDonalds, Credit One Bank, Clover, Plan B Sales and AdventHealth — have all pulled their deals.

“We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident," McDonald's said. "The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald’s is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson.”