Imperial County adds 17 more cases of coronavirus

News

Number of cases grows by 30 in just two days

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has seen its coronavirus cases grow by 30 in just two days.

On Tuesday, the Imperial County Health Department confirmed another 17 patients had tested positive for the illness. Health officials added another 13 patients to the growing list on Monday. That brings the total number of cases countywide to 117.

So far coronavirus has claimed 3 lives in the Valley.

Here's a look at the latest statistics:



Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Cases 117 Patients Tested 977 Active Cases 75 Recovered 39 Deaths 3

California currently has more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for nearly 800 deaths.

[Related: Coronavirus Cases in California]