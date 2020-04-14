Everyday Heroes: Yuma mom makes graduation special for high school seniors

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The cancellation of graduation left hundreds of Yuma seniors bummed out, but one mom found a way to lift them up. This Everyday Hero is making sure local seniors, as well as those across the country, still feel special during this year's graduation season.

It’s called Adopt-A-Senior, and you don’t need to spend a lot of money to join the celebration.

"Whatever you can do. I had one lady message me and she already delivered. She went and put balloons on a mailbox. She went and brought a gift basket. It wasn’t expensive at all,” explained local mom Megan Butler.

“I was invited to a group, done more nationally, and I was scrolling through it and it was really overwhelming and felt almost unsafe so I decided to do one in Yuma," said Butler.

Since she started the page it’s blown up with more than 1,600 members.

"Almost 200 students have been adopted,” said Butler.

As a mom to a local senior, she wants to make sure the thirteen grades of schooling are truly celebrated.

"Having somebody not within your home do something nice for you. It will help the seniors feel like they haven’t been forgotten about and that we’re still cheering them on,” said Butler.

You can join the group here.

You can hear more of News 11's Ciara Encinas' conversation with Butler, and learn more about what you can do to help her with her mission, starting at 5 p.m. on the Early Edition.