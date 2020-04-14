Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:21 am

Everyday Heroes: Brown Bag Coalition donates face masks to first responders

93388597_543098113065656_1625522006298460160_n

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Brown Bag Coalition (BBC) is doing its part to keep police officers and firefighters safe.

The nonprofit organization will be donating handmade face coverings to the Calexico Police Department and the Calexico Fire department to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC also donates face coverings to the homeless people in the community.

Join us for 13 On Your Side at 4 to hear Alexandra Rangel's conversation with BBC's Co-Founder Maribel Padilla. You'll learn more about how to help them gather the essential needed to care for the homeless during this difficult time.

Everyday Heroes / Imperial County / Top Stories

Alexandra Rangel

Alexandra Rangel joined KSWT in March 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply