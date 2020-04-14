Everyday Heroes: Brown Bag Coalition donates face masks to first responders

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Brown Bag Coalition (BBC) is doing its part to keep police officers and firefighters safe.

The nonprofit organization will be donating handmade face coverings to the Calexico Police Department and the Calexico Fire department to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC also donates face coverings to the homeless people in the community.

Join us for 13 On Your Side at 4 to hear Alexandra Rangel's conversation with BBC's Co-Founder Maribel Padilla. You'll learn more about how to help them gather the essential needed to care for the homeless during this difficult time.