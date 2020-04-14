Border Patrol finds $98,000 worth of meth hidden in a car

News

Drugs were stashed in the vehicle's quarter panels

PINE VALLY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents say a U.S. citizen is behind bars, and more than $98,000 worth of drugs are off the street after a bust at a checkpoint along Interstate 8.

Agents say it happened just after one Monday afternoon at the Pine Valley checkpoint.

Packets of meth hidden in the rear quarter panels of a Dodge Journey

They say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem with a Dodge Journey. Agents waved it into secondary inspection. That's where they say the found nearly 44-pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the car's rear quarter panels. The drugs have a street value of $98,505.

Agents arrested the car's driver, a 22-year-old woman. The Drug Enforcement Agency later took her, and the drugs, into custody.

Nearly 44-pouinds of meth with a street value of more than $98,000

Since October 1, 2019, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 1,956 pounds of meth. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $4,000,000. So far this year, meth seizures are up by more than 7%.