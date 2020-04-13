Officials predict active wildfire season in Arizona

News

Department of Forestry already taking proactive measures

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - State officials say conditions this year point towards a very active wildfire season in central and southern Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says a wet winter and early spring allowed lots of grass to grow. That grass will fuel fires once it dries out during the hot summer months. These grasses put northwestern Maricopa County at particular risk for wildland fires.

Forestry officials say current conditions are very similar to those seen last year. In 2019 more than 1,800 wildfires charred nearly 625 square miles of land across Arizona.