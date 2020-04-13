Mexican biologists search for a COVID-19 cure

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- Four Mexican biologists apply their knowledge to look for a cure for COVID-19.

José Manuel Aguilar, Julio Valencia Suárez, Alejandro Carballo and Jorge Carraso work in the laboratory of the Universidad Autonoma of Baja California in Ensenada and in Monterrey.



This team of research biologists work to find a cure for the coronavirus by creating a vaccine, applying new technologies that allow mass diagnoses to patients, and apply effective treatment to seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

This project called Jonas Salk started on March 18, at the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico. In that time, researchers with the support of non-profit groups, companies, and institutions that have joined this project have managed to design a new vaccine that will first be tested on animals later this month.

The biologists say the design for the creation of the vaccine was based on models applied in other countries but in less time and cost.

For his part, the biologist, Jorge Carrasco explained that the treatment they intend to implement for seriously ill patients is based on the application of antibodies.

It is estimated that in four months they can apply the prototypes of mass diagnostic techniques and antibody therapy to patients since the vaccine will take at least one year to see if it's effective.

However, it will also depend on the support of civil society, government and companies that trust and join this non-profit project.