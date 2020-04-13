Frontline workers love families from afar

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. We found one worth a thousand tear drops.

Christopher Miller recently posted a picture on social media of his daughters saying hello to their mom through a closed window. It's the only way they can see their mother who has been in isolation because she works on the frontlines of the pandemic.

"I came up with the idea of going into the front yard that way she could talk to them through the widow and still maintain that safe distance, six to ten feet away,” said Miller.

Miller's and his wife decided it was best for her to isolate when she was not at work.

"So what we did was we made our master bedroom into an isolation room for her when she came home from work,” said Miller.

That means things have changed for Miller, his wife and their six kids.

"She’s only allowed to come out to go to work. We make her coffee and kind of do all that and so,” said Miller.

But they are finding ways to keep her in the loop while she isolates.

“I do a facetime at dinner so that way she’s still a part of the family.”

Miller wants the community to know it's important for families like his to stay home and follow social distancing guidelines.

“My wife is not the only one doing this. There’s workers that are sleeping in their cars and people are afraid to take this home to their families. So she’s making a sacrifice working long hours and staying away from her family to treat the community," explained Miller.

But the family is looking forward to the moment they can finally hug mom again…

“I can’t wait. I know my youngest is really, really dying to hold her mom. She’s only three so she doesn’t understand why she can’t be on her mom,” said Miller.

We thank all frontline workers during this time. The sacrifices you are making have not gone unnoticed.