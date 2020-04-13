Coronavirus tests climb to nearly 500 in Yuma County

News

Health officials confirm first death from illness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County District Health Services says it has now tested nearly 500 people for the coronavirus countwide.

On Sunday, the county confirmed its first death from the illness. The patient was an 80-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. News 11 is working to learn more about the virus' first victim.

Here's a look at the latest statistics for Yuma County:

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 20 Total patients tested 494 Total deaths 1 Female Patients 7 35% Male Patients 13 65% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 8 40% 40-59 6 30% 60+ 6 30%

