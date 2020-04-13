Cases spike over the weekend in SLRC

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The number of the coronavirus cases in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, spike over the weekend, bringing the total to 31.

In a video conference Sunday evening, the Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen Iberri says there are now 12 deaths in Sonora, 2 men, 10 women in which every person had at least one underlying health condition such as diabetes, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

In Sonora there are 86 confirmed cases, six recovered cases, and 14 hospitalized.

Health officials say there are 580 suspected cases throughout the state.

Mexican health officials are urging people to continue staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.

