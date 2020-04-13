Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Senator Bernie Sanders endorses former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday.

CNBC reports Sanders dropped out from the Democratic primary last week, making Biden the presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in November.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one term president and we need you in the White House,” Sanders said in a joint livestream event with Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. “I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe. It’s imperative that all of us work together.”

