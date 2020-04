News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- The Secretary of Health in Baja California says there are now 131 coronavirus cases in Mexicali.

On Sunday, health officials say there are 11 deaths in Mexicali, and 130 suspected cases.

In Baja California, there are 774 negative cases, 398 suspected cases, 370 confirmed cases, and 30 deaths.

Tijuana is currently taking the lead with 217 cases.

For the latest updates, visit our website at KYMA.com