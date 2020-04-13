Skip to Content
13 new coronavirus cases in Imperial County

Nearly 900 tested for the illness

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials say 13 more Valley residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases countywide to 100.

Health officials aren't releasing any personal information on any of the new patients.

The county is making more progress with testing. It has now tested some 892 people for the illness.

Here's a look at the latest statistics:


Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Cases100
Patients Tested892
Active Cases71
Recovered26
Deaths3

California currently has more than 23,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blames for more than 680 deaths.

