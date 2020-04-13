13 new coronavirus cases in Imperial County

News

Nearly 900 tested for the illness

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials say 13 more Valley residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases countywide to 100.

Health officials aren't releasing any personal information on any of the new patients.

The county is making more progress with testing. It has now tested some 892 people for the illness.

Here's a look at the latest statistics:



Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Cases 100 Patients Tested 892 Active Cases 71 Recovered 26 Deaths 3

California currently has more than 23,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blames for more than 680 deaths.

