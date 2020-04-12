Raising Cane’s coming to Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has plans to open a restaurant in Yuma.

A conditional use permit is in the works to allow a drive-thru on the corner of East 16th Street and Sunridge Drive which is across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.

The permit request is by PM Design, on behalf of Hardknocks Limited Partnership.

The restaurant would have both indoor and outdoor seating if approved.

The permit request will be heard by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission at 4:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.