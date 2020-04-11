Tips for grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic

News

Do you need to get groceries or are you bored?

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Grocery stores are among the few essential establishments open during this time, meaning they are a hotspot for gatherings.

A trip to the grocery store may also seem like one of the only things people can go out and physically do during self-isolation.

While it may seem harmless, especially if you're wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, coming into contact with others is inevitable when it comes to shopping in person.

Think about workers, shopping carts (whether they're sanitized or not), the items you touch and who is going to touch them next. The list goes on.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) site offers guidance for healthcare workers, older adults, pregnant women, the homeless and travelers.

However the CDC has released no specific guidelines for "essential" grocery store workers amid the pandemic.

In order to keep those workers safe, shoppers can keep them out out of harm's way by avoiding stores.

Read on for best grocery shopping tips and alternatives

Try online shopping and curbside pickup

Many stores like Walmart offer pick-up services for people on-the-go or for time like these, when walking through a crowded store isn't the safest.

Even non-groceries like Best Buy are offering curbside pickup for items bought on-line.

Limit grocery trips

Feeling the itch to to outside for something to do? Don't head straight to the grocery store unless absolutely necessary.

If you're a frequent grocery-store shopper, try cutting down to once-a-week, or even once every two weeks.

Find a different destination

Order take-out instead. Join the Yuma Take-Out challenge and support local businesses during their time in need.

Local restaurants are asking the community to order takeout meals twice a week to show support for the struggling restaurant community.

