Calexico health clinic closed after three employees test positive for virus

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo in Calexico announced it would be closing its doors upon learning three employees tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Clinicas De Salud del Pueblo has not released further information regarding the infected employees, but it will be closed until April 20.

The Clinicas de Salud Del Pueblo Calexico Medical Clinic is located at 223 W. Cole Boulevard.

Regarding the coronavirus, Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo has released the following on their site:

"We are very vigilant in our efforts to monitor this unprecedented event and are following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). We are also in steady communication with the Imperial and Riverside County Health Departments." Yvonne Bell, President/CEO

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.