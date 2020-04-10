Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot seeks re-election

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Sheriff Leon Wilmot with Yuma County Sheriff's Office is seeking re-elections as the county's public leader.

Sheriff Wilmot has been with YCSO for over the past seven years.

Sheriff Leon Wilmot says, "As Sheriff, I have been able to represent our community on the local, state and national level and have been able to bring many of the concerns and issues from our County to the attention of those in Washington, D.C."

Sheriff Wilmot also mentions that if he is re-elected by the community, he will continue to protect and serve the citizens of Yuma County.

"I will continue to stay committed to the employees of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and to protect and serve the citizens of Yuma County. As peace officers, it is our duty to look for ways to improve the quality of life for our citizens. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved over the past 7-1/2 years; however, there is much more that I would like to accomplish for the betterment of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the community."