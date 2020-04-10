Easter Sunday virtual services

News

Read on for services in Imperial and Yuma counties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Easter holiday is a time when many practice traditions in the Desert Southwest.

In normal times, communities would gather with religious communities and afterwards spend time with family and loved ones, but we are in unprecedented times.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, such celebration is not possible this year, but the virus doesn't prevent us all from partaking in different ways.

Virtual services have been embraced by several faith organizations in our region, giving people the ability to stay connected.

The following virtual services are available on Easter Sunday:



Imperial County:

The Collective Movement

Sunday 11:30 AM at on Facebook and Instagram https://www.facebook.com/thecllctvmvmt/

Christ Community Church El Centro

Sunday 11:00 AM at www.ccciv.org

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (English and Spanish)

St. Mary's Catholic Church

Christ Community Church Imperial

Yuma County

St. Francis of Assisi

Facebook livestream

8:00 AM – English

9:30 AM – Spanish

11:00 AM – English

Immaculate Conception (English and Spanish)

8:30AM, 10:00AM, 11:30AM, 1:00PM

St. John Newman Catholic Church

Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church

Champion Church in Yuma

Drive in Service— Not exactly virtual, but come to the parking lot and enjoy mass from inside your car!

http://championchurch.org/

Email ericka.conant@kecytv.com to send more virtual Easter Sunday services our way.