2 new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Rio Colorado, bringing the total to 9

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Mexican health officials confirm two more cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, bringing the total to nine.

In a Thursday video conference, the Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen Iberri says two people tested positive for COVID-19 in a private clinic.

Health officials did not provide additional information on the confirmed cases from Thursday, but say there is now a total of 55 confirmed cases in Sonora.

Health officials say most of the confirmed cases within the state of Sonora have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

Two people died from the coronavirus on Tuesday in San Luis Rio Colorado.

Visit KYMA.com for the latest updates.