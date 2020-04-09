Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:36 pm
Published 3:30 pm

Yuma County coronavirus cases rise to 18

MGN_1280x960_00330B00-AFKES

Keep reading for the breakdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed an additional case of coronivirus.

There are now 18 cases county-wide, though the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

Numbers indicate the latest patient is a male in the 40-59 age range.

386 people have been tested, up 41 from yesterday's County update.

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases18
Total patients tested386
Total deaths0
Female Patients633%
Male Patients1267%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39739%
40-59528%
60+633%

Arizona currently has 3,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 89 deaths.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.

Coronavirus / Yuma County Coronavirus

Ericka Conant

Ericka Conant has served as a Digital Content Producer since October 2019. Originally from El Centro, she calls the Desert Southwest her home.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply