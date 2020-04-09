Yuma County coronavirus cases rise to 18
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed an additional case of coronivirus.
There are now 18 cases county-wide, though the illness has not caused any deaths to date.
Numbers indicate the latest patient is a male in the 40-59 age range.
386 people have been tested, up 41 from yesterday's County update.
Coronavirus in Yuma County
|Total confirmed cases
|18
|Total patients tested
|386
|Total deaths
|0
|Female Patients
|6
|33%
|Male Patients
|12
|67%
|Patients ages 0-17
|0
|18-39
|7
|39%
|40-59
|5
|28%
|60+
|6
|33%
Arizona currently has 3,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 89 deaths.
