Yuma County coronavirus cases rise to 18

News

Keep reading for the breakdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed an additional case of coronivirus.

There are now 18 cases county-wide, though the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

Numbers indicate the latest patient is a male in the 40-59 age range.

386 people have been tested, up 41 from yesterday's County update.

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 18 Total patients tested 386 Total deaths 0 Female Patients 6 33% Male Patients 12 67% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 7 39% 40-59 5 28% 60+ 6 33%

Arizona currently has 3,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 89 deaths.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.