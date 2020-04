News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY ) - Several federal, state and local government facilities are adapting to the ongoing changes of the coronavirus.

The Yuma County Juvenile Justice System is part of those whose protocols have changed to continue keeping officers and those inside safe.

News 11's Carmen Valencia speaks to the director of the center, Tim Hardy, on measurements, they take in the detention center and if any impacts have taken place.