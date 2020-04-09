Health officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Rio Colorado

News

There are now 48 cases in the state of Sonora

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)-Mexican health officials confirm two more cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in San Luis Rio Colorado, bringing the total to seven.

In a video conference Wednesday evening, the Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen Iberri says one of the new confirmed cases is a woman that is currently hospitalized but in stable condition.

According to health officials, the woman did not travel.

Enrique Clausen Iberri did not provide any further information on the other recently confirmed case.

Health officials say most of the confirmed cases within the state of Sonora have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

Two people died from the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to health officials. There are now 48 cases in the state of Sonora.

Stay with KYMA.com for the latest updates.