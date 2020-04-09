WEB EXCLUSIVE: Additional $600 in benefits for the unemployed

News

Arizona@Work says self-employed workers also qualify for benefits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- For the individuals that are unemployed, expect to receive $600 in benefits by the federal government.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act, unemployed individuals are expected to receive an additional $600 in federally funded weekly benefits, on top of the $240 already offered by the state.

Sunrise anchor Gabe Salazar sat down with Patrick Goetz from Arizona@Work to clarify the details.

1. Is it still a requirement to apply for jobs while receiving benefits?

No. The Department of Economic Security (DES) is temporarily suspending the "actively seeking work" requirement. What this means is that for the duration of the emergency declaration an individual will no longer be required to look for work and apply for other employment while collecting unemployment insurance benefits.



2. Has the waiting week/period been removed per the executive order?

Yes. The Department is temporarily suspending the waiting week.

3. When should someone impacted by COVID-19 apply for benefits?

People should apply as soon as they know that their employment and income will be affected by COVID-19.



4. When will I get the additional $600 that was passed by congress? Do I need to do anything different with my claim?

These benefits are paid for by the federal government, and Arizona is waiting for information on when they will be available. When the funding becomes available, DES will work to pay the benefits as quickly as possible. Individuals will not have to submit additional paperwork to qualify, it will be applied on top of their existing benefits. An individual who submitted their application can expect to receive it around 2 weeks upon applying.

5. How can I apply for unemployment benefits?

The fastest and easiest way to apply is online at www.azui.com anytime between 12:00 a.m. on Sunday through 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Individuals without Internet access should call 1(877)600-2722. Hard copies are also available under the 'documents center' at www.azdes.gov.



6. How long can I receive unemployment benefits if I qualify?

The CARES Act allows for up to 39 weeks of benefits to claimants. Under the regular UI program, claimants are eligible for up to 26 weeks of benefits. These benefits can be extended an additional 13 weeks under the CARES act. In addition, claimants that are not eligible for the regular UI program or have exhausted their benefits under that program may be eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for up to 39 weeks inclusive of the weeks they received regular UI benefits.



7. How long do claims take to process?

DES is doing everything it can to get Arizonans benefits as soon as possible. However, DES is experiencing a high number of claims due to COVID-19 and processing times could vary.

8. Is there a COVID-19 Identifier on the application?

Yes, the Department has added a COVID-19 identifier to the application process.