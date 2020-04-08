Yuma Int’l. Airport to enforce Governor’s travel order for out-of-state passengers

News

Order requires quarantine for airline passengers from areas with high concentration of coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma International Airport announced Wednesday it will comply with, and enforce, Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Order on airline passengers from areas with high concentrations of the coronvirus.

Ducey issued the order Tuesday. It requires anyone arriving in any Arizona airport from cities with high numbers coronavirus cases to isolate or self-quarantine for a minumum of 14-days.

“Yuma International Airport is dedicated to the health and committed to the safety of our traveling guests for the protection of our community, and is diligently following guidance from the Governor’s office and from public health offices to ensure those traveling for essential reasons can continue to do so.” said Airport Director Gladys Brown.

“If you are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms contact your health care provider to seek medical attention as the CDC has advised. In the meantime, if you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, please seek medical attention and do not fly." said Brown.

All businesses within Yuma International Airport remain open including American Airlines, Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, Hertz, Avis/Budget and Enterprise rental car agencies. Please note American Airlines will contact ticketed passengers if there is a change to their travel arrangements